Chris Hughton defends decision to bench Andre Ayew in Angola game

Black Stars coach, Andre Ayew, has explained why captain Andre Dede Ayew was not named in Ghana's matchday squad in the game against Angola.

Andre Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, was on the bench as the team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



With Thomas Partey taking over the captaincy responsibility and leading the team to victory, the absence of the Nottingham Forest player didn't go unnoticed as it dominated the headlines after the game.



Speaking on his decision to drop Andre Dede Ayew at the post-match conference, Chris Hughton who stressed the captain's quality hinted that he took the best decision for the team.



"As a head coach, you have to make difficult decisions. You know the quality that Andre possesses, but you also know the quality of the rest of the squad," Hughton said.



"Ultimately, it was my choice not to play him, but that doesn't reflect on his abilities as a player. He remains a valuable member of the team."



The Black Stars after beating Angola 1-0 are now on top of the Group E table with 7 points ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

