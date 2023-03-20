Chris Hughton explains Baba Iddrisu's exclusion from Black Stars squad

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has explained the exclusion of Real Mallorrca's Baba Iddrisu from Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Chris Hughton announced a 25-man squad for the doubleheader against the Palancras Negras of Angola without Baba Iddrisu who had been an integral member of the team before his injury in September 2021.



Asked at his unveiling ceremony on why he left out Baba Iddrisu, Chris Hughton admitted that it was a tough decision to make because there are soo many players he had to consider.



“With regards to Baba Iddrisu, there are so many players in the squad and you have so many decisions to make, and for Baba Iddrisu, we can speak about probably another five, six or seven players that I had to consider closely before making a decision.”

“So 25 players in the squad will all be my own personal decisions. There can be tight decisions, if am looking at the players we have in the squad, he will be a great mix but I can tell you, it was a tough decision but as I said, I can only pick 25 players,” Chris Hughton said.



The Black Stars will host Angola on March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before they will travel to Luanda for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023.



