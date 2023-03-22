0
Chris Hughton explains why he accepted a 21-month contract

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has revealed why he agreed to the contract offered him by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The 64-year-old was unveiled at a ceremony organised by the Ghana Football Association at the SG-Mall in Kumasi on Monday after agreeing to a one and half year contract.

Hughton signed a performance based contract which is subject to renewal.

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony, Chris Hughton explained his targets in that 21-month contract with the GFA.

“It’s the best answer to all the questions in in my opinion.

“I’ve to get the right balance of what’s short-term, what’s medium term, and what’s long term. At this moment, always the most important is short-term

“Winning football matches that will get you into a better position to when the other games come around. The medium term of course is making sure that you all qualify and do well in the competitions itself.

“The longer term, of course, is about developing players and bringing players through the system and that takes time. There’s no doubt, as a team that played in the World Cup with the youngest team, we’ve to have an eye on development”, he said.

The former Brighton manager also promised to keep an eye on the local league.

“I was told by the GFA about how important the local game is to the people....I will not underestimate it.

"I will be spending more time in Ghana and be watching more games.

"I will be paying attention to everything”.

His first game will be in charge will be against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday March 23, 2023. Ghana will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023 for the reverse fixture.

Ghana are joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

