Chris Hughton happy with four points from first two games in charge as Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton

New Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has reacted to the results from his first two matches in charge of the Black Stars.

The gaffer took charge of his first official match last Thursday and guided Ghana to a narrow 1-0 victory over Angola in a Group E encounter of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



On Monday, Coach Chris Hughton showed his coaching prowess in faraway Luanda as he led Ghana to a 1-1 draw against Angola in the reverse fixture.



Having picked four points from his first two games, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager says he is delighted about the turnout.

“Angola is a very good side. We are very happy to have four points from the two games. We wanted to win the game. You have to approach every game to win it and sometimes you have a setback and the penalty was for us disappointing. But we reacted really well and this shows a team that has a good spirit and good quality to get results,” Coach Chris Hughton shared.



Coach Chris Hughton has so far fared well but must get his Black Stars to play better in the next assignment to win the complete trust of Ghanaians.