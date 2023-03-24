Chris Hughton has a lot of work to do - Okudzeto Ablakwa reacts to Ghana's victory over Angola

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu believes that new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton now has an appreciation of the amount of work to be done following Ghana’s laborious 1-0 victory over Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Friday, 24 March 2023 that he was unable to watch the game as he was discharging his parliamentary duties.



He was however fortunate enough to arrive in time for the last-minute goal. Having missed out on most part of the match, the MP followed media reviews to assess the performance of the Black Stars.



Per what Okudzeto Ablakwa heard and watched, the performance of the Black Stars was not up to scratch.



He, however, believes that the team deserve some commendations for the win and hopes that Chris Hughton picks up valuable lessons from this game and uses them to shape the team going forward.



“I want to congratulate the Black Stars and the management of the team. I did catch the last minute of the game so I was just in time for the last goal. From all indications, it's clear that many analysts are not happy with the team’s performance. The chemistry, team play, possession, and all that…



“Indications are that the team was quite scruffy and didn’t gel and have the flair that you would like to see a team of our caliber possess. If you look at the one-on-one comparison between Ghana and Angola, we are miles ahead. None of their players can compare to Partey, Kudus, or the Ayew brothers.

“What is clear is that the new coach, Chris Hughton has a lot of work to do. This is his first test and he’s got the three-point so wish him well. Going into the second leg, it’s clear that he has a lot of work to be done,” he said.



Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box of the Angolans to score the goal that turned a gloomy-looking Baba Yara Stadium into absolute ecstasy.



The goal proved the difference as the Black Stars went three points ahead of group opponents Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The return leg of this fixture will be played in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.



