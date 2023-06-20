3
Chris Hughton has complete trust in us - Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has said head coach, Chris Hughton has absolute confidence in the players.

The former Premier League manager was named as Otto Addo's successor after the Borussia Dortmund talent coach left his role following the country's exit at the 2023 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton signed a 21-month deal as the head coach of the senior national team.

The 64-year-old has played three games recording a win and two draws in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Having been held against Madagascar in the matchday five games, the KRC Genk winger says the former Brighton and Newcastle United boss has confidence in the players.

"The coach has confidence in ours and we also have confidence in the coach so we will do everything for Ghanaians to be happy," he told 3Sports.

Paintsil, who is a former Tema Youth player also assured that they will do anything possible to win the AFCON trophy.

"We will do everything for every Ghanaian's dream to come true," he added.

Ghana will wrap their qualifying games with a home game against the Central African Republic (CAR) in September at the Baba Yara Stadium.

