Chris Hughton has no playing style - Countryman Songo

Controversial sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has backlashed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton claiming that he has failed to draw a playing style for the national team.

Since his appointment as Black Stars head coach, the team has only won one match and drawn their last two matches which has raised many concerns from fans who want to see the team win matches.



Countryman Songo who has been a heavy critic of the Black Stars has lamented over the team's recent performance against Madagascar.



According to him, Chris Hughton has not been able to coin a playing style for the Black Stars and this has been evident in the poor performance of the team.



“We have to be able to tell the formation and tactics that the Black Stars are playing. What is the system that this coach is playing, he doesn’t have one. We haven’t developed the Black Stars.



“Let’s pay attention to our Black Stars and criticise them because their style of play is not nice currently,” Songo said.

He added that the Black Stars already have a playing style which is known by many football fans and all the coach has to do is to build on it to be able to be successful.



“Football has developed to the extent that everyone is playing European football but still when you go to South America there are teams that have still maintained their DNA and added a little of European football,” he said.



Adding, “Those days in the Black Stars the midfielders spread the ball to the wings and were sending in the crosses from left and right. Now we don’t see that but that is the DNA of Ghana football.”



