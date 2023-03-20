1
Chris Hughton highlights father's influence on his career

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has opened up about the role his late father played in his career as a footballer and coach.

Hughton's father was a Ghanaian postman who lived in the United Kingdom and passed away recently, with his son attending his funeral last week.

Speaking at his unveiling on Monday, Hughton expressed his gratitude to his father for the support he gave him throughout his career. He said, " My late father played a key role in my career.”

Hughton also spoke about his decision to take the job with the Black Stars, citing it as a mark of respect to his father.

The former Premier League manager is hoping to use his experience and knowledge to help guide Ghana back to its glory days.

He is set to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday, and fans will be eager to see what he can bring to the team.

