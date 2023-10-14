Chris Hughton highlights key areas to improve ahead of AFCON 2023

Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton is hoping to build a team capable of scoring early goals ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana are currently in Charlotte, USA preparing for the international friendly against Mexico on Sunday morning.



Hughton has been in charge of the Black Stars since February 2023 and has identified the team's inability to score early goals as a challenge.



“You plan and hope to build something. We have two games here in USA which I think will be advantageous for us as regards our preparations going into the two (2026 FIFA) World Cup games and of course into AFCON,” he told ghanafa.org.

“There are areas of our game that we can improve there is no doubt about that. Perhaps scoring goals early enough in games to take pressure off ourselves is one area we are seriously working on,” he added.



The Black Stars will also play the United States as part of preparations for the tournament in Ivory Coast as well as next month's World Cup qualifiers.