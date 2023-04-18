0
Chris Hughton impressed with quality and standard of GPL teams - Henry Asante Twum

Chris Hughton Meteors Game Chris Hughton at one of the match centers

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has revealed that Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is impressed with the level and standard of the Ghana Premier League.

Hughton as part of his duties has been attending local matches in order to gain an understanding of the game in the country.

After watching some matches, Twum stated that the coach was impressed with the quality and standard of the teams.

He also shared that the coach has shared his insights on the national teams and the local game with the technical directorate of the FA.

"He's watched a number of games. The first thing is that he is impressed with the quality and the standard. Even though he has a few concerns he has shared them with the technical directorate of the FA and automatically will be passed on to the executive council and the leadership for them to look into it," he told TV3.

The 64-year-old watched Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium, then observed the Black Meteors' qualification against Algeria in Kumasi. He also visited Dawu and the Aliu Mahama Stadium to catch the FA Cup games.

