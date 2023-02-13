Chris Hughton is a solid coach - Laryea Kingston praises new Black Stars trainer

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has lauded the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] announced the appointment of the former Republic of Ireland international as the new trainer for the team.



Hughton, who is a former Newcastle United head coach replaces Otto Addo who left his role following the country's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The 64-year-old will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.



However, Kingston, who featured 41 times for the country and scored six times believes the former Brighton boss is a solid gaffer.



According to him, the Black Stars will benefit from the experience of Hughton due to his knowledge of the modern trend of football.

"The appointment of Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars is solid," he told Joy News in an interview.



"Chris Hughton brings experience and he understands the modern trend of football," he added.



Hughton, before his appointment, served as the technical advisor for the Black Stars.



He is expected to name his Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader against Angola scheduled to come in March in the coming days.