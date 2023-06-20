Chris Hughton is an incompetent and terrible coach, our local coaches can do better – Polo

Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

Ghanaian coach Mohammed Polo has called Chris Houghton inept and lacking in tactical abilities.

As a result, he has urged that he be fired for egregious incompetence.



Mohammed Polo told Rainbow Sports that numerous local coaches play better football than coach Chris Houghton.



“In the local league, we have better coaches who play quality football and are far superior to Chris.” This should be a discussion. We witnessed the local coaches’ intramural league. We observed the level of excellence they brought to their games. We witnessed the calibre of players they developed and employed in their games. These coaches are unquestionably superior to the current coach of the Black Stars.



This coach did not produce quality players or football. We must fire him and replace him with a better coach who understands excellent football.”



Coaches Rashid Mingle and Michael Osei, in his opinion, would do a lot better job as senior national team coaches.



“I want to emphasise that these coaches have played quality football and should be selected or appointed as the national team’s head coach.”

“The quality players we see in the local league are trained and nurtured by our local coaches.” So, if these players are developing fantastic players and playing quality football, we should give them the job because they deserve it.”



He bemoaned that the game versus Madagascar was horrible and did not demonstrate that we understood the level of the game.



As a result, he is urging leaders in our industry to invest in the local league so that we can develop more players.



“We need to invest in the local league because we have abandoned it.” It is not too late for us to make the proper decision. We should not wait until we have wrecked everything before making changes. Players are developed at the local level rather than at the national level. We have some time to address the concerns I’ve raised, and we need to focus on local football development.”



“If this is the type of football we play, then we’ve gone back to basics,” he continued. You don’t just get up and go to camp without any preparation. You’d also need a good coach to help you deliver, therefore if this is the type of game we want to/play, let’s hire a local coach to oversee the team.”