Chris Hughton is not a good coach - Charles Taylor

In the wake of Ghana's lackluster performance in their recent friendly against Mexico, former Black Stars player Charles Taylor has pulled no punches in his assessment of coach Chris Hughton.

The 2-0 defeat, played out in North Carolina, has prompted Taylor to voice his concerns, stating unequivocally that he believes Hughton is not up to the task of leading the national team.



"Chris Hughton is not a good coach. he won't take us anywhere," Taylor told Angel TV.



Hirving Lozano and Antuna Romero gave Mexico a 2-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stephan Ambrosius makes his first start for the Black Stars on Saturday.

Hirving Lozano struck first in the 57th minute before substitute Antuna Romero added the second goal inside 72 minutes.



The Black Stars will take on the United States of America at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.