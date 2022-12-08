3
Chris Hughton is the best man to coach Black Stars - Kojo Bonsu

Chris Hughton (22).jfif Coach Chris Hughton

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu has tipped Chris Hughton as the best person for the vacant coaching role of the Black Stars.

Ghana’s coaching role became vacant after Otto Addo stepped down as head coach of the Black Stars after the team exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As the Ghana Football Association searches for a new coach, Kojo Bonsu believes Otto Addo will do a good job if appointed as the coach of the Black Stars.

He explained that Ghana needs a coach who will be committed to the job and would not allow himself to be influenced by higher authorities.

“I’m in for either a local or expatriate, but also, a coach who is well committed to the team, and let’s pay him well. We like cheap labour and we need to avoid those stuff and allow the coach to make his own selections of players," Kojo Bonsu told Akoma FM.

“I will personally go in for Chris Hughton ahead of the current coaches we have if only the man is willing to do the job.”

He added, “We have numerous players that are very good and with a great coach, the team will go further. We should scout for a better coach and allow him to appoint his own assistant coaches."

Chris Hughton served as Technical Advisor to Otto Addo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

JNA/KPE

