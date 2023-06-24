0
Chris Hughton joins Black Meteors in Morocco as technical adviser at U-23 AFCON

Chris Hughton

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, has landed in Rabat ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-Brighton and Hove Albion manager is in Morocco to offer technical support to the Black Meteors team as Ghana eye a return to the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The Black Meteors begin their tournament with a game against Congo on Sunday.

“It’s a pleasure to be here. My role and responsibility here is to support the players, the head Coach, and the technical staff," said Hughton.

“First and foremost, The success in being here because there are a lot of good teams that are not here at this competition. So the first mark of success is to be here.

Hughton believes the team has what it takes to make the country proud and hopefully secure one of the tickets to Paris.

“Second is to make the nation proud. I am sure you will give everything and this is all the technical staff can ask for from you," he continued.

"The games will be decided by quality tactical efficiency by scoring goals and some luck. I am sure you will work as hard as you can to make sure these things go in your favour.

"None of these matches will be easy and you need teamwork. You are here for the experience and you are here to win as many games as you can.

"You are here to make yourselves, the head coach, the technical team, and importantly the country proud and I wish you all the best."

