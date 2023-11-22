Chris Hughton loses first competitive game as Black Stars coach

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has now lost his first competitive game after Tuesday evening’s defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss’ previous defeats as Ghana coach had come in friendlies against the United States and Mexico in October.



After taking charge of six competitive games since his appointment in March, Hughton has won three, drawn two and lost one game.



The defeat was, however, very costly for Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the Canada, USA, and Mexico Mundial.



The Black Stars conceded a poor goal toward the end of the first half to lose away from home, failing to grab the opportunity to top Group I after the first two qualifying matches.

The Black Stars are now third in Group I with three points from two games and will need some consistent wins to reclaim the top spot.



Antoine Semenyo should have put the Black Stars ahead just two minutes in, but he miraculously fired wide from point-blank range.



Inaki Williams also had two clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities to put Ghana ahead, but he also failed to hit the target when it was easier to score.



Ghana will now shift focus to the 2023 AFCON in early January before getting back to the World Cup qualifiers later in March.