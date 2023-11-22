Chris Hughton must be given a long term contract to build a good team - Bashir Hayford

Coach Bashir Hayford

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford has insisted that Chris Hughton must be awarded a long-term contract as Black Stars coach.

The former Premier League manager has come under massive pressure following Black Stars' 1-0 defeat against Comoros on Tuesday.



Myziane Maolida scored the only goal in the first half as the home side sealed the three points.



With some section of football fans calling for the sacking of Hughton, Bashir Hayford, who is a former Black Queens head coach beleives the Irish-born manager must not be sacked but rather award him a long-term contract to build a formidable team.



“The problem with the Black Stars is not the coach, but rather a lack of teamwork. He should not be fired but must be given a long-term contract," the former Legon Cities boss told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Ghana opened their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium last week Friday.



However, the defeat against Comoros in Moroni leave the Black Stars at the third position in Group I with three points after two games.



The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.