Chris Hughton names Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer as Inaki Williams replacement for AFCON qualifier

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Hamburg forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has been handed a call-up by Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton as a replacement for Inaki Williams who has been ruled out of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E qualifier against Madagascar due to injury.

The Athletic Bilbao forward who is part of the team summoned for the crucial game by Chris Hughton has been ruled out with an injury to his right knee, a statement revealed via a social media post on Monday, June 5, 2023.



He added that he had been playing with the condition in recent weeks and that he needed to treat it in order to be ready for next season.



The Spanish-born Ghanaian emphasized that he is committed to the national team and will return to action for the national colors when the manager calls on him.



In the absence of Inaki Williams, The German-born Ghanaian will join the team in Accra when they commence camping on June 12 for the penultimate 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The Black Stars will face the Bareas on June 18. A win for Ghana will secure their place at the 2023 AFCON to be hosted by Ivory Coast.



Ghana after four games in the qualifiers sit top of Group E with 8 points, followed by Central Africa Republic with 7 points, Angola with 5 points and Madagascar with a point.



