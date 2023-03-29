0
Menu
Sports

Chris Hughton needs our support to succeed - Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi

Hughton Chris.webp Chris Hughton

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Chris Hughton, the head coach of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has won one and drawn one game since he was officially appointed last month.

According to Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi, now is the time for Ghanaians to rally behind Hughton and offer him their unwavering support.

As one of the most respected football coaches in Ghana, Basigi believes that Hughton has what it takes to turn the fortunes of the Black Stars around, but he cannot do it alone.

In a recent interview, Basigi emphasized the importance of the Ghanaian people rallying behind the team and providing them with the support they need to succeed.

"With the direction he is going I have a feeling he is going to build a very solid team. It is important we support him if you look at the match they played tactically the Angolans were very very defensive minded and very disciplined.

"Look at when we got our goal and the kind of goal we got it was a lot of set piece. We could not break through their defense completely that was their tactical plan they brought but at the end of the day we managed to win," he said.

"When we went to Luanda the approach was a little bit different Salisu injured, Dede injured etc still he did not use Partey because i think he said Partey had a slight injurey but I think he expected a very tough opposition over there.

"A very robust but Partey had a very slight injury and if you engage in that kind of tough game it will break him down completely. So he had to use fresh limbs those that are strong to play.

"He is a new coach but I dont see him as a new coach he has done well so far. We should be patient with him and support him i think he will take Ghana far," he stressed.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: