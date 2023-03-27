Chris Hughton 'not bothered' about Inaki Williams' goal drought in Black Stars

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton is not bothered about striker, Inaki Williams' goal drought in the Ghana senior national team.

Chris Hughton stated that Inaki Williams is a top player who plays consistently in one of the best leagues (La Liga) in the World and he will soon find his goal-scoring boots in the Black Stars.



He stated that Inaki Williams contributes immensely to the progress of the team and makes his teammates better with his movement and runs in games.



"What we know about Inaki is that he is a very good player playing in a good team(Athletic Club) and a good league( La Liga). I think for someone like Inaki is not all about goals. He plays consistently for his team."



"But I think it's his contribution to the game. He is a player that makes a lot of runs. He stretches the play which sometimes benefits the players."

"I think with regards to his goal-scoring at the Black Stars, it will come but sometimes it doesn't come as quickly as you want. What is more important for us is his contribution," Chris Hughton said ahead of Ghana's game against Angola in Luanda.



Inaki Williams since making his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil has played against Nicaragua, Switzerland, Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay, and Angola and is yet to score a goal.



JE/FNOQ