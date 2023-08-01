Chris Hughton offers clarity on Thomas Partey's future amid Saudi links

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has stated that Thomas Partey joining Saudi Arabia Pro League will not have an impact on the player's national team call-up.

Partey has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, talks about the player's potential move have died down for a while now.



According to Hughton, his criteria for inviting players to the Black Stars is mainly regular minutes with leagues having little influence.



"Thomas is an experienced player, he had a wonderful season at Arsenal. Firstly, is about playing. Players who are playing regularly so they can keep their level of fitness. And of course, is about the league that they are playing in and if you look at the Blck Stars they would be scattered around. Some play in the best league, and some also play in leagues that is not on the level but it's about playing and playing regularly," he told TalkSports.



At the moment, Thomas Partey is likely to continue at Arsenal despite the signing of Declan Rice who the Gunners deem as replacement for the Ghanaian.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, in a previous interview, confirmed that Partey is 'super important' to the team.



"I expect Thomas Partey to stay here. Every time I spoke to him and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there's at all."



EE/KPE