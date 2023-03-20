Chris Hughton offers interesting response on Thomas Partey’s future in Black Stars

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has indicated that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will be a key member of his team.

The future of Thomas Partey in the Black Stars has become topical following a run of underwhelming performance in games.



There have been calls for Chris Hughton to drop Partey from the team as many believe the midfielder shows more commitment to his club than the national team.



Speaking on the issue during his unveiling on Monday, March 20, 2023, Chris Hughton said Partey is an important member of the team.



He stated that the 29-year-old serves as the link between the midfield and defense and that people tend to criticize him because he does not rack up goals and assists.



“Partey's role in the team is as a continuity player...he is not that guy who is going to dribble past multiple players. His role is important to what the team does even if he doesn't always standout.”.



He urged Ghanaians not to compare Partey’s performance for Arsenal and for the country as he plays distinct roles for both entities.

"Sometimes as football fans, we assume a player must necessarily fit the frame we have of him in an A team in a B team. Partey's roles ar both club and country are different from each other, but key."



Chris Hughton also disclosed during his unveiling that he will pay attention to the Ghana Premier League and give selections to players who impress.



Another issue of concern was his contract and Chris Hughton disclosed that he is impressed with the two-year contract he agreed on with the FA.



The contract is expected to expire in December 2024 with Chris Hughton billed to win qualify Ghana to the 2023 AFCON and win it.



KPE