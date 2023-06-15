0
Chris Hughton offers update on Ghana's chase for Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi

A Photo Of Eddie Nketiah And Callum Hudson Odoi.jpeg Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are still eligible to play for Ghana

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has disclosed that the technical team is closely monitoring all players who are still eligible to represent Ghana.

In recent times, there has been an influx of players switching nationalities to play for the Black Stars. The list includes Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Ransford Yeboah-Kornigsdoffer, Denis Odoi among others.

Ghana still has the chance to get the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah and Bradon Thomas Asante.

Speaking at the Black Stars' recent press conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Chris Hughton emphasized that the coaching staff is actively keeping tabs on these players and expressed his interest in maintaining a balance within the squad.

“What I can tell you is that we are monitoring all of these players. Actually, what I did say about consistency is not so important for me to have the same squad for every camp. What I did say is that it’s important for me to have the balance,” he stated

Hughton acknowledged that some of these players are still contemplating their options before deciding to commit to playing for the Black Stars. He recognized the challenge of frequently changing the lineup, as there are players with alternative choices who have yet to finalize their decisions.

“What is difficult for me to do is that I can’t change five or six players every camp because there are other players with other options who decided that they have other options to play for the Black Stars,” Chris Hughton added.

Despite the potential changes in the squad, the coach remains open to giving opportunities to those who choose to represent Ghana.

JNA/KPE

