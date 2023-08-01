Chris Hughton once again fails to promise Ghanaians 2023 AFCON trophy

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has refused to make promises regarding winning the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, stating that the Black Stars would be focusing on performing well.

Speaking with TalkSports, the former Tottenham boss pointed out that the most important thing is qualifying for the tournament.



He stated that the requirement that comes after securing qualification is showcasing good performance.



"First and foremost it is about getting there. Once you get there you want to perform and perform well," he said.



Ghana have not won the AFCON title in over 4 decades now and are in hopes of ending the long drought in Ivory Coast in 2024.



Hughton, based on his experience in the qualifiers, admitted that the level of African football is on the rise.



"One thing I've seen in our travel to play either African countries, the level of the African countries has improved. For me, I absolutely love that and I think it's because of infrastructure. They are so many more now, the African players play for good clubs, Europeans with good infrastructure, and no doubt the African Cup of Nations will continue to improve."

The former Brighton and Hove Albion gaffer in an interview in April stated that he cannot guarantee Ghanaians winning the AFCON.



“There’s not one coach, head coach, or manager that will sit up here and guarantee trophies, not one, because we cannot guarantee anything.



“What we can guarantee is we’ll work as hard as we can to put a team together to create the right tactics and the right mentality to put ourselves in the right position to do that,” he said as quoted by GhanaWeb.



Black Stars currently sit top of AFCON qualifiers Group E with 9 points and have to avoid defeat in their final group game to qualify for the continents pretigious showpiece.



Ghana will face the Central African Republic in September 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



EE/KPE