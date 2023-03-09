Chris Hughton rejects GFA's 1-year contract offer for Black Stars job - Reports

Chris Hughton is the new Ghana coach

Newly-appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has reportedly rejected a one-year contract offer by the Ghana Football Association, Original FM reports.

According to the Accra-based station, Chris Hughton has been offered a one-year deal which he outrightly rejected.



The report indicates that the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach is demanding a three-year deal as he believes that will allow him build a team capable of winning trophies.



The report furthers that the government of Ghana through the sports ministry is also in favor of a three-year deal for Chris Hughton but the FA are bent on just giving him one year.



The Ghana Football Association on February 12 announced Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars.



A statement on the FA’s website read, “The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.”



Almost a month since the announcement, the Ghana Football Association are yet to unveil and announce contract details for Chris Hughton.



Henry Asante Twum, the spokesperson of the FA recently disclosed that the unveiling has been delayed due to the death of Chris Hughton’s father.



“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet” Asante Twum said in an interview.



“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games,” Henry added.

According to Henry, the unveiling ceremony of Ghana’s coaches, and the squad announcements for the Angola doubleheader are also expected to be made.



“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola.



"There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”



Ghana will play Angola in the Kumasi on March 23 before traveling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later. The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with four points after two games.



KPE