Chris Hughton rejects West Ham’s request for Mohammed Kudus to play January 1 Brighton game

Mohammed Kudus

The head coach of the Ghana national team, Chris Hughton, has reportedly rejected a request by West Ham for Mohammed Kudus to join the Black Stars after the game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reports gathered indicate the Black Stars coach rejected the request because he doesn't want to risk injury for his star player.



FIFA regulations say players should be released on New Year's Day from training to travel to training camps which start on January 2, for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



As a result of the rejection, Mohammed Kudus will not be available for selection when West Ham United takes on Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, January 1.

The Black Stars forward is expected to travel to Ghana to report to the camp of the national team to begin preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The camp will open in the afternoon after Ghana head coach Chris Hughton announces his final squad for the AFCON to be staged in Ivory Coast at a press conference in the morning.