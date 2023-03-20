Chris Hughton reveals biggest disappointment from Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign

Newly-appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has said that he was disappointed with how Ghana exited the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars who had a chance of qualifying were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022.



Reflecting on Ghana's World Cup performance, Chris Hughton who was the technical advisor of the Black Stars said it was painful and disappointing for him because Ghana had a chance of qualification.



"I must say I was a painful one. The defeat against Uruguay and how we lost the game was the biggest disappointment because we had a chance of qualifying," Chris Hughton said at his unveiling at the SG Mall at Ayigya, Kumasi.



He added that "being the technical advisor allowed me to get a good feel of the squad and also get to build relationships with the players and people around the national team.

Chris Hughton has replaced Otto Addo who left the role after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament that took place in November/December last year.











