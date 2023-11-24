Chris Hughton right to include Andre Ayew in his squad for Madagascar, Comoros games - Robert Sackey

Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew

Former Black Princesses coach Robert Sackey has backed Chris Hughton for his decision to include Andre Ayew in his Blak Stars squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

However, Sackey said he would not have started the Black Stars captain against Comoros but would have brought him on in the second half to utilize his experience and leadership.



Hughton named Andre in his starting lineup for the game when he had not played a competitive game since leaving Nottinham Forest last season.



Fans on social media criticized the decision before the start of the game. Hughton subsequently took off the captain after an ineffective 45 minutes.

“If I were the coach, I would have included Andre Ayew in the squad, but I would not have started him [against Comoros],” Sackey told Asempa FM.



“Everyone knows that it is now he has signed for a team. He has not been playing for a while. Even if Andre Ayew was going to play, he should come on in the second half.



“Chris Hughton has put himself on the line by starting Andre Ayew.”