Chris Hughton’s GPL monitoring will ‘add value’ to the league - Karim Zito

Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito has highlighted the importance of Chris Hughton’s Ghana Premier League monitoring.

Hughton was at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023 to watch Asante Kotoko host King Faisal for their outstanding league game. Prior to this, he was also at the same venue to watch Ghana’s U23 team play against their Algerian counterparts.



He was also in attendance when Great Olympics defeated Berekum Chelsea in Accra.



The former Brighton manager has so far watched two Ghana Premier League games since his appointment as Black Stars coach in February.

Zito, who is the head coach of the Black Starlets asserted that Hughton’s decision to attend Premier League games will help improve the quality of the game.



“It’s a good idea and good news, especially because the young lads will put in their best to attract the attention of the coach.”



“What is more special than playing while you are watched by a Black Stars coach? You understand me. It will bring the best out of you which will add value to the league. It is good,” he said.