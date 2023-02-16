Chris Hughton's appointment: What some ex-Black Stars players have said so far

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has received a resounding welcome since his appointment as the Black Stars manager was confirmed.

Some former Black Stars players have hailed the former Tottenham coach with optimism that he is the right man to turn the fortunes of the team.



Following his appointment, Chris Hughton has become the fourth Black Stars coach in four years, which depict the Ghana Football Association's desperation for an upturn in performance.



Ghana's best performance in the last three major tournaments is finishing in the last 16 during the 2019 AFCON. In their last two, they have suffered group-stage exits.



At the 2021 AFCON, the Black Stars amassed only a point in their group and could also manage only one win in their group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



There have been consistently disappointing performances by the team and some ex-payers believe Chris Hughton will change the story.



Fatawu Dauda

Fatawu Dauda has commended the GFA on their appointment and also urged Ghanaians to back the manager to steer the team to a greater height.



“The FA has done well giving the job to Chris. He is a nice man. I don’t know him but I have watched him from afar, what he did in the EPL and other teams. I think we should support him and then all of us will achieve and we will get what we want for the country," he said as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com



Laryea Kingston



Laryear Kingston could not high his excitement as he labeled the appointment as solid.



“The appointment of Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars is solid,” Kingston said as quoted by mynewsgh



“Chris Hughton brings experience and he understands the modern trend of football,” he added.

John Paintsil



For John Paintsil, he has advised Hughton to appoint former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah as an assistant in order to succeed.



“What he needs to do is to have someone like Kwasi Appiah,” Paintsil told Mining City Radio.



“When Chris Hughton get Kwesi Appiah in his team, they can even win the Nations Cup back-to-back because, him having that experience, and Kwesi Appiah also having that experience and also knowing the culture of the game, I think that will be all," he added.



