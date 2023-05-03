Chris Hughton set to meet Jeffrey Schlupp over Black Stars return - Reports

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton is said to engage Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp over a possible return to the Black Stars.

Reports claim that Schlupp has decided not to play for the Black Stars after he was overlooked by former manager Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup.



SporstWorldGhana suggests that Hughton, who looks to make things right, has arranged a meeting with the England-based footballer to iron out issues regarding his future with the Black Stars again.



Schlupp's camp did not take his World Cup snub lightly as, Sir Calvin Riches, an ally of the player took to social media and rained abusive words on the Ghana Football Association.



“Shit country I hope you guys get knocked out fuck Ghana,” one post read. “Fuck the Gfa. Ghanaians are disgraceful. Don’t ever call my phone ever again a bunch of people imbecile from the president all the way to the coach. Fuck you,” another post read.

The one-time Premier League winner is on top form for Crystal Palace, playing consistently and having a great impact on the team's resurgence in the second half of the season.



He has played 33 games in the Premier League this season, amassing a total of 2,473 minutes played. He has scored three goals and provided 1 assist.



The 30-year-old who made his Black Stars debut in 2011, last featured for Ghana in 2021. He has one goal in 20 caps for Ghana.



EE/KPE