0
Menu
Sports

Chris Hughton set to name Black Stars squad by May 31

Ratings Of Black Stars Players In 1 1 Draw With Angola The Black Stars will face Madagascar on June 18

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton is expected to name his team squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Madagascar by Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, at 17:00 GMT. The game will take place at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.

Chris Hughton arrived in Ghana last week to begin preparations for Ghana’s game against the Malagasy side. The coach was first spotted at Dawu when he went to watch Dreams FC’s game against Aduana before watching Legon Cities beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday, May 28.

The coach is expected to make changes to Ghana’s squad that faced Angola in the doubleheader in March due to injuries.

Reports indicate that the team will be named in the coming days following the end to the major European seasons.

Some players like Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey are expected to be out of the squad as they nurse their injuries.

Players expected to dominate the squad include in-form Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Suelemana, Abdul Salis Samed, Thomas Partey among others.

The likes of SV Darmstadt 98 defender, Patrick Pfeiffer and West Brom forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante could earn their debut call-ups in the squad to be named by Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E in the AFCON qualifiers with 8 points. The team won two games against Madagascar and Angola and drew with Central African Republic, Angola in the first four matches of the qualifiers.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: