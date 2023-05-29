Chris Hughton set to name Black Stars squad by May 31

The Black Stars will face Madagascar on June 18

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton is expected to name his team squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Madagascar by Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, at 17:00 GMT. The game will take place at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.



Chris Hughton arrived in Ghana last week to begin preparations for Ghana’s game against the Malagasy side. The coach was first spotted at Dawu when he went to watch Dreams FC’s game against Aduana before watching Legon Cities beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday, May 28.



The coach is expected to make changes to Ghana’s squad that faced Angola in the doubleheader in March due to injuries.



Reports indicate that the team will be named in the coming days following the end to the major European seasons.



Some players like Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey are expected to be out of the squad as they nurse their injuries.

Players expected to dominate the squad include in-form Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Suelemana, Abdul Salis Samed, Thomas Partey among others.



The likes of SV Darmstadt 98 defender, Patrick Pfeiffer and West Brom forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante could earn their debut call-ups in the squad to be named by Chris Hughton.



The Black Stars sit top of Group E in the AFCON qualifiers with 8 points. The team won two games against Madagascar and Angola and drew with Central African Republic, Angola in the first four matches of the qualifiers.



JNA/KPE