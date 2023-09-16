Chris Hughton spotted at Accra Sports Stadium for Great Olympics and Tano Bofoakwa clash

Chris Hughton spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton was spotted on Saturday, September 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Great Olympics play against Tano Bofoakwa in match day one of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.

Hughton had admitted during his unveiling that he would be staying in the country to keep an eye on the domestic top-flight.



During the 2023/23 Ghana Premier League, Chris Hughton made time to watch some Division One and Premier League games, when he was first spotted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch Asante Kotoko play out a goalless draw with King Faisal.



Hughton again was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Great Olympics beat Berekum 2-1 in April before catching the entire game between Aduana Stars narrow 1-0 win over Dreams FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa.



However, in September 2023, Hughton invited two local players, Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu to join his 25-man squad for the 20223 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic and Liberia in an international friendly respectively.



Sowah was a second half substitute and assisted Ghana’s second goal scored by Jordan Ayew when Ghana defeated Liberia 3-1 while Fatawu Hamidu also lasted the entire duration in the same game on Tuesday, September 12.

The game between Great Olympics and Tano Bofoakwa ended in a goalless draw.



Check the post below:







LSN/ DAG