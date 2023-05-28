Chris Hughton spotted at El-Wak Stadium for Hearts and Legon Cities game

Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, was spotted on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra, to watch Legon Cities play against Hearts of Oak in match day 32 of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

Hughton had admitted during his unveiling that he would be staying in the country to keep an eye on the domestic top flight.



"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league," he said.



The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager was first spotted in Kumasi when the Black Meteors beat Algeria 1-0 in the AFCON U-23 qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, in March.



He went on to watch Asante Kotoko play out a pulsating goalless draw with King Faisal before catching full time action at the Accra Sports Stadium when Great Olympics defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in April.

Hughton was in Dormaa on Saturday, May 27, 2023, when Dreams FC recorded a narrow 1-0 over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park.



It is unclear if he will invite some home-based players to his team ahead of the next international break, but his interest in the locals is expected to motivate the players.



In February 2023, Chris Hughton was appointed as head coach of the Ghana national team, having previously served as the technical advisor under former trainer, Otto Addo.



