Chris Hughton spotted at Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea match

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton continues to keep a close eye on players in the Ghana Premier League.

The Black Stars' new tactician was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon and watched the match between Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea.



The Irish-Ghanaian gaffer only took charge of his first match as Black Stars' head coach in the March international break.



In two games against Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Ghana won the home game and drew the contest away from home.



Since the two games, coach Chris Hughton has been in Ghana where he is busy working to get the best squad for the Black Stars’ next assignment.

Today, he watched the game between Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea to scout for players that will be able to help him.



The scouting of Ghana Premier League players will continue in the coming weeks as the coach stays in the country.



Meanwhile, he is equally keeping a close eye on Ghanaian players abroad.