Chris Hughton spotted taking notes at Black Meteors game against Algeria

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

New Ghana head coach Chris Hughton was present at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch the Ghana U-23 national team, the Black Meteors, beat their Algerian counterparts 1-0 to book their slot at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This was just 24 hours after he guided the national team, the Black Stars, to a 1-1 draw in Angola in their own 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round-four game.

He took charge of his first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday as Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo scored a last-ditch winner to start the former Ireland international's era on a winning note.

On the day, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was in Hughton's reserve list for the Angola games, scored a first-half header to power coach Ibrahim Tanko's side to a narrow win that saw them qualify for the tournament to be held in Morocco later this year.

Ghana will be looking to secure qualification to next year's Olympic Games when they play in the U-23 AFCON.

