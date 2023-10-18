Chris Hughton suffers back-to-back defeats as Black Stars coach

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton has now suffered back-to-back defeats as Black Stars head coach following the two disappointing friendlies against Mexico and the United States in the October international break.

The first defeat (2-0) came against the Mexican team at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 15, before a 4-0 mauling against the US.



Before the two losses, the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was on a five-game unbeaten run with the four-time African champions.



His stats now stand at two defeats in seven matches since he took charge of his first game in March 2023.

In Wednesday’s game, the USA took the in the 10th minute through Giovanni Reyna who pounced on a poor clearance before Christian Pulisic added the second from the spot following a Gideon Mensah penalty.



Florian Balogun was then gifted the third for the USA following another series of poor defending in the 22nd minute.



Ghana went down by four in the 39th minute through a well-worked indirect free kick that was converted by Reyna for his brace.