Chris Hughton to be unveiled as new Black Stars head coach

Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

Chris Hughton will officially be unveiled as the new head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 64-year-old replaces Otto Addo as the new head trainer for the team. Addo, who is the talent coach of German side, Borussia Dortmund left his role following the country's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The unveiling will take place in Kumasi later today at SG Mall, Ayigya at 10:00am.



The former Brighton boss will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani as announced by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].



The contract details and Hughton's tenure of stay will be made known by the country's football governing body.



Before his appointment as the head coach of the team, Hughton worked as the technical advisor for the team when Otto Addo was in charge as the head coach of the team ahead of the playoff games against Nigeria.

Following Ghana's qualification to the Mundial, Hughton kept his role.



The former Newcastle United and Tottenham will be aiming to lead the Black Stars to its glory days due to his rich experience in the world of football.



Hughton's first game will come up against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers in back-to-back games this month.



The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the return game in four days' time.



Ghana are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.