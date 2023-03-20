1
Menu
Sports

Chris Hughton to coach Black Stars till December 2024

Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly-appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton will handle the side since December 2024.

This was confirmed at a press conference organized by the Ghana Football Association to officially outdoor him.

According to the FA, the engagement with Chris Hughton is valid until December 2024 when the FA and the Sports Ministry will decide to renew his contract or allow him to leave.

Chris Hughton disclosed that as head coach of the Black Stars he will pay keen attention to the Ghana Premier League and select some players who deserve to be in his team.

"As head coach, I’ll be paying attention to the game here because it’s important that the local league is doing well and I will try and see as much local football as possible”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’