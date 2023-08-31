Chris Hughton to name Emmanuel Yeboah in Black Stars squad for CAR tie

Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah

Black Meteors forward, Emmanuel Yeboah, could be named in the Black Stars squad for Ghana's final 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

A report by GhanaSoccernet indicates that the former CFR Cluj striker could be handed his debut call-up as a reward for his outstanding performance at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.



He was involved in four games at the tournament, scoring three and assisting one in three games. Following his return to Cluj he scored twice in three games of the 2023/2024 season.



His performance at the U-23 AFCON and good start to the new season secured him a move to Danish top-flight side Brøndby IF, signing a four-year deal.

He could be named among Chris Houghton's 26-man squad to face Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



