Chris Hughton to speak on Black Stars squad ahead of Madagascar-Ghana match

Chris Hughton BLACK STARS EX.png Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton will engage the media in a presser on Tuesday, June 13, at 5:30 pm in the Conference room of the Accra Sports Stadium.

KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsill will be there with coach Hughton as part of the build-up to the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The team led by skipper Andre Ayew had their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, June 12. The session was supervised by Hughton and his two assistants George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

However, the only absentee from Monday’s first training was deputy skipper Thomas Partey who arrived on Tuesday, June 13.

The team will continue with training before they jet off to Antananarivo on Friday, June 16 ahead of the clash which will take place on Sunday, June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital city.

The Black Stars lead Group E with eight points, having won two and two draws.

