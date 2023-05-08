1
Chris Hughton wants to build a title-winning Black Stars – Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil FruWTxNXsAMOZd8 Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In-form Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil has disclosed that coach Chris Hughton wants to build a Black Stars team capable of winning trophies.

Chris Hughton took charge as head coach of the Black Stars in 2023 after serving as the Technical Advisor to the team.

Since his appointment, the Black Stars have won one and drew one of two matches in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Speaking in a recent interview after a match, the KRC Genk player described Chris Hughton as a good coach who intends to develop the Black Stars to title winning status.

“He is a very good coach. I hope that he helps us in terms of growing as a team. He intends to build us to win trophies in the future,” Joseph Paintsil said.

Joseph Paintsil made his return to the Black Stars against Angola after being left out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghanaian player has 30 goal contributions, the most by any African player in Europe. He has scored 16 goals with 14 assists in 35 matches.

JNA/KPE

