Chris Hughton watches Alidu Seidu and Grejohn Kyei in action for Clermont Foot

Grejohn Kyei, Chris Hughton and Alidu Seidu

Ghana coach Chris Hughton was at the Stade Gabriel Montpied to watch French-born striker Grejohn Kyei who already declared his intentions to play for the Black Stars.

He also seized the opportunity to watch Alidu Seidu who plays with Kyei at Clermont Foot.



Seidu has become a regular for the Black Stars after explosive performance during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The former Premier League manager attended the season opener in the French Ligue 1 between Clermont Foot and AS Monaco.



Whiles Seidu lasted the entire duration of the match, his compatriot, Grejohn Kyei saw 76 minutes as Clermont Foot succumbed to a 4-2 defeat on home turf.



Clermont Foot shot into the lead through Mateusz Wieteska after just seven minutes into the clash before Vanderson leveled the pegging for Monaco in the 26th minute.

French international Wissam Ben Yedder doubled Monaco’s advantage before the half hour mark.



The host restored parity in the 53rd minute through Muhammed-Cham Saracevic after being setup by the Ghana international.



But Wissam Ben Yedder restored their lead after founding the back of the net for the second time in the 70th minute



Maghnes Akliouche scored on stoppage time to seal victory for Monaco at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.