2
Menu
Sports

Chris Hughton will have a good story to tell after 2023 AFCON - GHALCA boss

1d9243d2 5e84 454a 9d68 46eca760cf57 Chris Hughton

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Kudjoe Fianoo is confident Chris Hughton can lead Ghana to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) glory in the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast if he continues doing what he did in his first two games.

The former Ireland international took charge of the Black Stars in February and oversaw his first two games against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader games.

With Ghana needing a draw to qualify for next year’s AFCON, Fianoo is confident Chris Hughton can make his mark in the tournament.

“Most of the time we force them or our expectations are high that we think we can just go in there and rule over everybody but look at what Guinea-Bissau and the rest are doing,” he said at the sidelines of an event attended by footballghana.com.

“We don’t have minors now in African football but I think that if we continue that way, from what I’m seeing, we will have a good story to tell after Côte d’Ivoire.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: