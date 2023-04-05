Chris Hughton will have a good story to tell after 2023 AFCON - GHALCA boss

Chris Hughton

Kudjoe Fianoo is confident Chris Hughton can lead Ghana to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) glory in the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast if he continues doing what he did in his first two games.

The former Ireland international took charge of the Black Stars in February and oversaw his first two games against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader games.



With Ghana needing a draw to qualify for next year’s AFCON, Fianoo is confident Chris Hughton can make his mark in the tournament.

“Most of the time we force them or our expectations are high that we think we can just go in there and rule over everybody but look at what Guinea-Bissau and the rest are doing,” he said at the sidelines of an event attended by footballghana.com.



“We don’t have minors now in African football but I think that if we continue that way, from what I’m seeing, we will have a good story to tell after Côte d’Ivoire.”