Chris Odoi-Atsem nets first career goal for DC United a year after battling cancer

Chris Odoi-Atsem in action for DC United

American born Ghanaian defender Chris Odoi-Atsem scored his first goal for DC United to earn them victory against FC Cincinnati on Monday morning in the MLS.

The 25-year-old continued his remarkable return to football after a year battle with cancer to snatch the winner with twelve minutes left.



Odoi-Atsem was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2018 and had to stay away from football for the most part of 2019, but returned later that year and has since fought his way back into the DC United team.



Donovan Pines opened the scoring for DC United in the 36th minute before Brandon Vazques levelled in the second half.



Chris Odoi- Atsem grabbed the winner after rebounding a shot that was spilled by the Cincinnati goalkeeper.

“People know my story and what I’ve been through, but I try not to dwell on it too much,” Odoi-Atsem said after the game. “I try to live in the present, and right now everything is great.”



“I’ll be able to dwell on it more a little bit later. That’s all I want to do is help the team. That’s all I ever wanted to do. When I was out, just to be healthy and help the team on the field and get a win, that’s everything to me," he added.



He played the entire duration for the Washinton based club.