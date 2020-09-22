Christian Amoah, Winnifred Ntumi win 2019 SWAG Weightlifters of the Year Award

Winifred Ntumi and Christian Amoah have been awarded by CAS

Source: Akosua Adjei, Contributor

Weight lifters Winifred Ntumi and Christian Amoah have been recognized by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana for their roles in the growth of the sports in the year under review.

The SWAG Awards, whose headline sponsor is telcos giants MTN is the longest-reigning award scheme in Ghana.



Captain of Black Cranes Christian Amoah, decorated with the 2019 SWAG Weightlifter of the Year won 8 medals in the year under review.



Christian grabbed 3 Gold medals in the Africa Weightlifting Junior Championships in Uganda, 3 Bronze medals in the African Games in Morocco and 2 Bronze medals in African Weightlifting Championships in Egypt putting him above his colleagues and worthy of the title.



The ever cheerful and unassuming Winnifred Ntumi beat all to be crowned 2019 SWAG Female Weightlifter of the Year.

Miss Ntumi won a bronze medal at the 2019 African Weightlifting Championship, competing in the 49 kg category.



She later won 3 Bronze medals in the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco in the women’s 45kg category and for competing in the women’s 45 kg category.



A total of 7 medals, and certificates from various international competitions in the year made Miss Ntumi beat all female weightlifters to the award.



The 45th edition of the MTN SWAG awards will be held at the SWISS SpiritAlisa Hotel on October 10, 2020, with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

