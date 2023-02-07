Christian Atsu, Hatayspor sporting director 'still under the rubble' - Official

Hatayspor spokesperson Mustafa Özat

Former Black Stars forward Christian Atsu is still trapped under the rubble in the Turkish city of Hatay, along with an official of his club, Hatayspor.

This is according to Hatayspor spokesperson Mustafa Özat during an update to the media on the club's missing employees following the massive earthquake disaster that hit a number of Turkish provinces as well as parts of Syria.



Local news outlet, Haberturk quoted Özat as saying: “Unfortunately, Christian Atsu and our sporting director Taner Savut are still under the rubble."



He also addressed widespread reports by A Bola, a Portuguese media outlet which reported extensively that Atsu had been rescued and that he had sustained injuries and had been transported to a hospital.



"(We are aware what) a Portuguese source says about Christian Atsu, but we cannot reach him. We cannot reach anyone. We cannot reach that area," Özat stressed.



"We are waiting for help. It's the hardest place to reach. Hatay is the place that needs the most help right now. Everyone needs help in earthquake zones, but there is a great need for help in Hatay," he added.

Atsu trapped under rubble



According to the Mirror, the former Premier League player is among people who have been trapped under rubble in Turkey, following a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake.



The report indicated that there are currently rescue operations underway to find Christian Atsu.



Atsu formerly played for Chelsea and Newcastle. He currently plays for Super Lig club Hatayspor



According to a report by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the Hatayspor player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.

The report added that a search team has been dispatched to look for the two individuals who are currently missing.



"Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye. Search and rescue teams are looking them now," part of the reports read.



