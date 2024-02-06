Christian Atsu Memorial Foundation set to be launched in March

Late Christian Atsu

Christiana Atsu Twasam, the twin sister of late Black Stars player Christian Atsu, has revealed that the family will launch the Christian Atsu Memorial Foundation.

She noted that the launch has been scheduled for March 2024 with the day yet to be communicated.



The foundation is to honour Atsu and continue the charity work that placed him in the good hearts of many aside from his footballing talent.



“We’ll launch the Christian Atsu Memorial Foundation in March to continue his charity work,” she told the Athletic.



Christiana confirmed that she had fronted her brother's school project he was building for the less privileged before his passing.



“I have the baton to continue his work, but it’s not easy. I have to heal first,” says Christiana.



Regarding how she is holding up the loss, Christiana says his brother's death has hit her harder than losing her mum and dad.

“I know grieving has five stages, but I don’t know where I am at the moment. Sometimes I’m in denial, sometimes acceptance, it fluctuates and I feel like I’m not progressing. I’ve lost my mum and my dad, but Christian leaving has had more impact on me than anything.



She added that on her birthday, which also happens to be Christian's birthday, she changed scenery to escape her grief but she ended up breaking down.



“I went to Chester. But I broke down there. He was not there."



Christian Atsu passed away following a tragic earthquake in Turkey. The former Black Stars player was trapped under the rubble for about three days before he was found lifeless on February 8, 2023.



