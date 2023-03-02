Christian Atsu attained eternity on earth - Afriyie Ankrah

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Minister of Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has paid tribute to the late Ghanaian international Christian Atsu as a person who attained eternity on earth.

The former sports minister explained that attaining eternity was not just about going to heaven but living a life on earth that made one's name live on after they were gone.



Speaking during a visit to the house of the late footballer, Afriyie Ankrah stated that Atsu will remain in the hearts of many due to his service to humanity.



"He has attained eternity. Attaining eternity is not just about going to heaven; it's about the things that you do that when you are no longer on this earth, your name will remain forever.



"So the Atsu name and character will remain with us. He is gone, but he is in our hearts," he said.



He encouraged the family of the late Atsu to be strong, knowing that they had produced a "gem" that became a global star.

"So I want the family to know that you produced a gem. He was one of the rich young people who were famous but remained humble, focused and grounded," Afriyie Ankrah said.



Atsu was known for his generosity and commitment to helping the needy and less privileged.



Christian Atsu was part of the Ghana team that went to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He played for clubs like Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United.



Christian Atsu died in the Turkey earthquake that occurred on February 6th, 2023.



Watch latest videos on Christian Atsu below

















JNA/KPE