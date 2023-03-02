2
Menu
Sports

Christian Atsu attained eternity on earth - Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah With Mic .jpeg Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has paid tribute to the late Ghanaian international Christian Atsu as a person who attained eternity on earth.

The former sports minister explained that attaining eternity was not just about going to heaven but living a life on earth that made one's name live on after they were gone.

Speaking during a visit to the house of the late footballer, Afriyie Ankrah stated that Atsu will remain in the hearts of many due to his service to humanity.

"He has attained eternity. Attaining eternity is not just about going to heaven; it's about the things that you do that when you are no longer on this earth, your name will remain forever.

"So the Atsu name and character will remain with us. He is gone, but he is in our hearts," he said.

He encouraged the family of the late Atsu to be strong, knowing that they had produced a "gem" that became a global star.

"So I want the family to know that you produced a gem. He was one of the rich young people who were famous but remained humble, focused and grounded," Afriyie Ankrah said.

Atsu was known for his generosity and commitment to helping the needy and less privileged.

Christian Atsu was part of the Ghana team that went to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He played for clubs like Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United.

Christian Atsu died in the Turkey earthquake that occurred on February 6th, 2023.

Watch latest videos on Christian Atsu below









JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: