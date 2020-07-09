Sports News

Christian Atsu cameos as Newcastle United suffer heavy defeat at Manchester City

Ghana winger Christian Atsu made his first appearance for Newcastle United since the resumption of the English Premier League as the Magpies suffered a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The pacy winger replaced Matt Richie in the 84th minute after the damage had already been done.



Newcastle United were four goals down before the introduction of Christian Atsu, City added the final goal in the 90th minute through Raheem Sterling.



Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus began the demolishing after just ten minutes when he netted the opener before Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez added the second 11 minutes later.

An own goal from Federico Fernandez made in three right after the break before Man of the Match David Silva crowned his performance with City's fourth.



Christian Atsu's future at Newcastle United looks bleak following the lack of game time, with reports suggesting the Ghanaian is out of Steve Bruce's plan.



The 5-0 hammering was Newcastle United's first defeat in seven Premier League games.

